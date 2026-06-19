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Lakefront Houses for sale in Azerbaijan

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4 bedroom house in Qakh District, Azerbaijan
4 bedroom house
Qakh District, Azerbaijan
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with Mountain and River Views in Qakh – On the Road to Ilisu A 3-storey villa with …
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Properties features in Azerbaijan

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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