Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Australia
  3. Residential
  4. Queensland
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Queensland, Australia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Brisbane City, Australia
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Brisbane City, Australia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 18/21
A Life Less Ordinary Ruby Ruby a collection of luxury residences offering an unrivalled l…
€1,24M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Brisbane City, Australia
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Brisbane City, Australia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor 19/20
Immerse yourself in breathtaking views, exquisite design and unrivaled elegance. Expansive p…
€3,21M
Leave a request

Properties features in Queensland, Australia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir