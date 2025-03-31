Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Australia
  3. Brisbane City
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Brisbane City, Australia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Brisbane City, Australia
2 bedroom apartment
Brisbane City, Australia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 10/20
A Life Less Ordinary Ruby Ruby a collection of luxury residences offering an unrivalled l…
$559,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Brisbane City, Australia

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes