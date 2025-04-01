Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Australia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Australia

Brisbane City
3
Queensland
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Melbourne, Australia
4 bedroom apartment
Melbourne, Australia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 13/21
JOIN THE #MALVERNCOLLECTIVE Rising above the signature heritage buildings and gateway Mel…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Brisbane City, Australia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Brisbane City, Australia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor 19/20
Immerse yourself in breathtaking views, exquisite design and unrivaled elegance. Expansive p…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Australia

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes