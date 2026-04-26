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Residential properties for sale in Mendoza, Argentina

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Distrito Chacras de Coria, Argentina
UP UP
3 bedroom house
Distrito Chacras de Coria, Argentina
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 330 m²
Nestled in one of the world’s premier wine capitals, the property offers an authentic Argent…
$650,000
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