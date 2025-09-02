Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Argentina
  3. Autonomous City of Buenos Aires
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Buenos Aires, Argentina
7 bedroom house
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 7
GENERAL FEATURES Property type: Complete 7-story building Total built area:…
$4,66M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go