PUT PRVOBORACA BR 215 KOTOR
;
Real estate agency
English, Русский
welldonemn.com
Company description

Family office Well Done — is a consulting company for the acquisition and management of luxury, as well as commercial real estate and investments in the territory of the state of Montenegro. We take care of the interests of wealthy families in order to preserve, increase and inherit all assets. We help you plan the annual budget, optimize costs and taxes, monitor the safety and functionality of all real estate, provide legal services and representation in court on all issues that arise for customers.

The goal of our company – is to preserve the usual lifestyle of our customers in the territory of the state of Montenegro.

Mariya
Mariya
