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Rentals Montenegro

Montenegro,
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Working time
Closed now
Our agents abroad
Herceg Novi Long Term Lets
Herceg Novi Long Term Lets
1 property
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
Leo Estate
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2022
Residential property 42 Long-term rental 30 Short-term rental 26
LEO ESTATE is an agency based in Budva which offers a full property & business consulting services for international investors & tourists for entire Montenegro. ‍ LEO ESTATE has a collection of different type of properties across Montenegro you can buy or rent, from high quality apartments…
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Smart Property
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2023
Residential property 34 Long-term rental 12 Lands 2
About Us Whether you are looking for a new home, a smart investment, or a reliable partner for your clients, we are here to make the process seamless, transparent and effective. We Know Montenegro and Its Real Estate Market With deep knowledge of Montenegro’s diverse real estate lan…
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PRO Silver
CRASSULA Estate
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2022
Residential property 279 Сommercial properties 9 Long-term rental 56 Short-term rental 5 Lands 29
CRASSULA Estate – real estate agency in the heart of Budva! We are ready to assist you in finding the perfect property for your living or investment needs. Our goal is to provide you with a seamless and stress-free experience. CRASSULA Estate is here to guide you every step of the way. …
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Kamin nekretnine Budva
Montenegro, Prijevor
Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away…
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ADRIATIC SEA EXPERT
Montenegro, Tomba
Company's year of foundation 1998
Residential property 1
We offer our customers the whole range of services connected with the transaction of a property
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