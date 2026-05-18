Rentals Montenegro

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LEO ESTATE is an agency based in Budva which offers a full property & business consulting services for international investors & tourists for entire Montenegro.
LEO ESTATE has a collection of different type of properties across Montenegro you can buy or rent, from high quality apartments…
About Us
Whether you are looking for a new home, a smart investment, or a reliable partner for your clients, we are here to make the process seamless, transparent and effective.
We Know Montenegro and Its Real Estate Market
With deep knowledge of Montenegro’s diverse real estate lan…
CRASSULA Estate – real estate agency in the heart of Budva! We are ready to assist you in finding the perfect property for your living or investment needs.
Our goal is to provide you with a seamless and stress-free experience. CRASSULA Estate is here to guide you every step of the way.
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Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away…