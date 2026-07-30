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  2. Престиж

Престиж

Belarus, Minsk
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Company Type
Company Type
IT-company
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 11 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Working time
Closed now
Our partners
5 agencies 1 agent 3 developers
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Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
Realty Pro Technology
пр-т Победителей, 7а
Company's year of foundation 2020
Realty Pro Technology is a company that offers advanced technological solutions and marketing support for developers and real estate agencies specializing in the sale of new buildings. With the help of RTP, professional real estate market participants can optimize the sales process, attract …
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Realting.com
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2018
Realting.com is an international real estate and partner-sales platform connecting buyers and sellers across the global property market. We work with agencies, developers, and immigration companies from more than 90 countries. The Realting ecosystem includes: — a global catalog of 300,00…
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