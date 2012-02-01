  1. Realting.com
Realty Pro Technology

Belarus, Liesnia
IT-company
2 years 6 months
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
realtyprotech.com
About the agency

Realty Pro Technology is a company that offers advanced technological solutions and marketing support for developers and real estate agencies specializing in the sale of new buildings. With the help of RTP, professional real estate market participants can optimize the sales process, attract more potential buyers and strengthen their position in the real estate market.

Services

Realty Pro Technology provides tools and resources for effective new building marketing. The complex of services includes the creation of professional websites, advertising campaigns, social media strategies and other marketing tools. Developers can use these tools to attract more potential buyers and increase the visibility of their properties, which ultimately leads to a deal.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:03
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
