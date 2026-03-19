About the agency

Apartments Pavlov - your apartments in the Kaliningrad region.

We have more than 140 designer apartments in Kaliningrad, Svetlogorsk, Zelenogradsk and Baltiysk. Travel with us!

In each of our studios:

• Snow-white bedding and bath accessories. In the bathroom there is: bath or shower, hair dryer, washing machine.

• The kitchen is fully equipped: all possible and modern appliances + dishes for living.

High-speed Wi-Fi, IP-TV digital TV with subscription to online cinemas.

• We pay special attention to cleanliness - professional cleaning before each race.

• In the room itself or the general lobby there is a coffee machine with delicious coffee grain, a first aid kit, an iron, an ironing board and a cooler with drinking water.

• Transfer to / from the airport is possible (for an additional fee).

Renting emotional cars on special terms.

• We welcome the smallest and most important guests. On request for them, we provide a bed-manege, a pot.

Feel the care in every detail - Apartments Pavlov!