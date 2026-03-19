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PAVLOV

Russia, Kaliningrad
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
On the platform
8 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
pavlov-apart.ru/
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Apartments Pavlov - your apartments in the Kaliningrad region.
We have more than 140 designer apartments in Kaliningrad, Svetlogorsk, Zelenogradsk and Baltiysk. Travel with us!

In each of our studios:

• Snow-white bedding and bath accessories. In the bathroom there is: bath or shower, hair dryer, washing machine.
• The kitchen is fully equipped: all possible and modern appliances + dishes for living.
High-speed Wi-Fi, IP-TV digital TV with subscription to online cinemas.
• We pay special attention to cleanliness - professional cleaning before each race.
• In the room itself or the general lobby there is a coffee machine with delicious coffee grain, a first aid kit, an iron, an ironing board and a cooler with drinking water.
• Transfer to / from the airport is possible (for an additional fee).
Renting emotional cars on special terms.
• We welcome the smallest and most important guests. On request for them, we provide a bed-manege, a pot.

Feel the care in every detail - Apartments Pavlov!

Services
  • Daily rental of the best apartments in the Kaliningrad region with panoramic windows.
  • Transfer to / from the airport is possible (for an additional fee).
  • Renting emotional cars on special terms.
My partners
1 agent
Our agents in Russia
Andrej Pavlov
Andrej Pavlov
15 properties
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