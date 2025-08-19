ООО Монолит Истейт

About the agency

Monolith is the best federal real estate partner

We're trusted. Impeccable reputation of agents and on the market for more than 25 years

Monolith has been an expert in the sale and rental of real estate in Nizhny Novgorod and the regions since 1997. During this time, the agency has gained a reputation as a reliable partner for banks, developers and private clients.

We entered the top 13 real estate agencies in Russia for issuing loans in 2024, became the winner of the VII annual HR award “Employer of the Year 2024”.

Monolith Agency is an active member of the Nizhny Novgorod Guild of certified realtors, which indicates the reliability of the company and the high qualification of employees.