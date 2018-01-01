MASTEREST PROPERTY&CONSULTANCY

Company description

Welcome to our real estate agency!

We specialize in selling not only residential, but also commercial facilities, land, and hotels in Turkey. Along with the real estate agency, we have a construction company with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate market in southern Turkey. Our team is ready to offer you the best options for investing in real estate.



We understand that buying real estate is a serious and important decision. Therefore, our team of experts is always ready to help you choose an object that fits exactly your individual needs and requests. In addition, we offer our customers a free real estate study tour in Turkey when buying an object from us. This will help you better understand the real estate market and evaluate the objects we offer and make the right choice.



We offer a wide selection of facilities, including apartments, villas, townhouses and much more, located in the most attractive and desirable areas of Turkey.

We guarantee complete transparency in all our transactions and work only with trusted and reliable developers. In addition, we offer our customers favorable purchase conditions and are ready to provide detailed advice on all issues related to the purchase of real estate.