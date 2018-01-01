  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. MASTEREST PROPERTY&CONSULTANCY

MASTEREST PROPERTY&CONSULTANCY

Turkey, BÜYÜKHASBAHÇE MAH. BÜYÜK HASBAHÇE CAD. HASBAHÇE APT BLOK NO: 47 İÇ KAPI NO: 9 ALANYA / ANTALYA
;
MASTEREST PROPERTY&CONSULTANCY
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
masterest.com.tr
We are on social networks
Company description

Welcome to our real estate agency!

We specialize in selling not only residential, but also commercial facilities, land, and hotels in Turkey. Along with the real estate agency, we have a construction company with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate market in southern Turkey. Our team is ready to offer you the best options for investing in real estate.


We understand that buying real estate is a serious and important decision. Therefore, our team of experts is always ready to help you choose an object that fits exactly your individual needs and requests. In addition, we offer our customers a free real estate study tour in Turkey when buying an object from us. This will help you better understand the real estate market and evaluate the objects we offer and make the right choice.


We offer a wide selection of facilities, including apartments, villas, townhouses and much more, located in the most attractive and desirable areas of Turkey.

 

We guarantee complete transparency in all our transactions and work only with trusted and reliable developers. In addition, we offer our customers favorable purchase conditions and are ready to provide detailed advice on all issues related to the purchase of real estate.

Our agents in Turkey
info@masterest.com.tr
info@masterest.com.tr
Agencies nearby
Alanya Smart Invest
3 properties

We are a young, international, close-knit team of experienced realtors. Our agency's team consists exclusively of people who love their job: experienced professionals and talented individuals who are able to solve problems of any complexity and make the best selection of real estate according to the client's preferences. The "Smart Invest" agency was opened in September 2019 in Alanya by Mr. Mustafa Gencer. The co-founder of the company successfully graduated from Ankara University with a diploma from the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Business Management. The management and all employees of our agency have considerable experience in the field of real estate, and are well aware of all the intricacies of the specifics of their work. Why choose "Smart Invest" 10 reasons to contact us: -teamwork approach. Fast terms for the purchase and sale of a property; -transparency and reliability in real estate purchase and sale transactions; -focus on meeting the needs of our customers; -high level of after-sales service; -individual approach to clients, and honest, open relationships; -professional orientation in the real estate market of Nizhny Novgorod; -regular reports to the client on the work and the state of the market; -attention to detail and reliable document verification channels; -we have an impressive real estate database that is updated several times a day; -comfortable interactions. If you choose our company, then you will be provided with the services of a real estate agent who will work personally with you. Buying real estate (in particular, housing) abroad is no longer a pipe dream for citizens of Russia and the CIS. Buying an apartment or house in any city in Turkey is possible for residents of the whole world. Having your own living space abroad is a very profitable investment. Our experts will help you correctly assess the situation on the real estate market, choose the most suitable option and competently organize a transparent transaction. We always accompany our clients: even after they have accepted the apartment and received the keys.

TrustPoint
159 properties

Trust Point is a leading company in Alanya with their knowledge and experience in the Real Estate sector. We have our own CPI (accountant) and Attorney team for you and we will easily do all your Tax ID, Title Deed, bank and immigration applies.

On the other hand, if you invest a minimum of $400.000 for property, you can have Turkish Citizenship rights. in our portfolio we have ready to move apartments, for your Turkish citizenship! 

Our team members have Arabic, Russian, English, Deutsch and Farsi speakers. All our teammates have Legal Real Estate Property expert certificates.

Our Customers Mean the World

All the steps will be perspicuously between us and every single contract will be under our attorney control. Come to Alanya, take your time for your love, visit beautiful places, chill in under the sun and left the issues with us! You will not be alone in Alanya! We will be your best friends!

Alanya-home
48 properties

Alanya Home is the first name that comes to mind when it comes to real estate in Alanya with its 8 years of experience in Alanya. With Alanya Home, you can quickly reach a profitable result in your real estate purchases and sales such as rental, consultancy, investment consultancy, house for sale, land in the Alanya region. Alanya Home is a real estate company that has been successfully working with a portfolio of high customer satisfaction in the real estate trade of the Alanya real estate sector such as home, land, office since 2010. Alanya Home is at your service if you want to work with a professional and expert firm in your real estate investments, which directs your trade and whose every step is very vital. We are waiting for you to ensure that you get real value results in your real estate purchase and sale in Alanya. As a result of the professional work of our company, you will see the difference of working with us in our interest rate supports in our loan sales with our contracted banks. We offer a healthy trade quickly by bringing the most suitable options for your needs from our website. For all your real estate requests and searches for Alanya, you can visit our website and conclude your real estate needs in Alanya quickly and with high satisfaction. You can quickly sell or rent your land, office, house, villa real estate you want to sell or rent by presenting it to buyers on our website.

Redtower Property
21 property

As a company with knowledge in real estate and construction, we are proud to have customers from all over the world. We are one of the leading companies in Turkey in real estate. We provide assistance that will be with you in every procedure of buying a property from Turkey. When you choose to buy a property in Turkey, we greet you from the airport, and after you acquire your property, we help you with everything related to your property in Turkey. Our company, which has been performing for years with its professional teams and sector knowledge, continues to make a distinction in every area it does business with the focus of bringing in both itself and its business associates. While we work hard to discover our sales with great care by seeing our customers as our business associates, business ethics are among the most important values we care about. The first aim of Red Tower Property is not only to sell but also to provide 100% customer fulfillment. We are working with all our potencies to provide this fulfillment. We offer you to finish your studies with our pre-sales and after-sales services. We work all day to supply the best assistance to our investors.  

Gemahmutlar

We are trusted by thousands of people.

-Free registration. No hidden commission We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses.

-Free evaluation. Market value You can easily evaluate the benefits, calculate the investment profit and all the prospects from your acquisition.

-Offices all over the world Money transfers for the purchase of real estate without restrictions. You will get the most profitable and safe options.

Realting.com
Go