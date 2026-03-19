LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL

About the agency

LUXUS HOMES is an international real estate agency. We are specialized on sales of new built luxury properties in several markets like Spain, Cyprus, England, Switzerland, Dubai and Miami. Our experienced team consisting of professional, multilingual real estate agents offers you an excellent full service during the whole purchase-sale progress and after that.



The philosophy of us is based on high professionalism, honesty, efficiency and transparency. Our agents are commited themselves to these values, in order that you can trust us. The real estate business is our passion. We don´t only sell properties, we sell emotions and a higher quality of life! In this way, our biggest goal is making our clients happy by realizing their dreams of a home ownership and great investments. For that we live and work with passion.