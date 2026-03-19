LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL

LUXUS HOMES is an international real estate agency. We are specialized on sales of new built luxury properties in several markets like Spain, Cyprus, England, Switzerland, Dubai and Miami. Our experienced team consisting of professional, multilingual real estate agents offers you an excellent full service during the whole purchase-sale progress and after that.
The philosophy of us is based on high professionalism, honesty, efficiency and transparency. Our agents are commited themselves to these values, in order that you can trust us. The real estate business is our passion. We don´t only sell properties, we sell emotions and a higher quality of life! In this way, our biggest goal is making our clients happy by realizing their dreams of a home ownership and great investments. For that we live and work with passion.
Our all-inclusive service offer:
- Expertise and experiences in new-build properties
- Professional needs assessment and consultation
- Interesting offers for you based on your search criteria
- 0% commission for our buyer clients
- Travel planning and organization of viewings
- Shuttle service airport-hotel-viewings-tour guide
- Checking contracts and real estate documents
- Financing by national banks up to a 70% mortgage
- National bank account, tax number and visa service
- Rental license for your new property
- Registration of water, electricity and internet
- Home insurance and alarm system security
- Referral to lawyers and tax advisors
- Interior design and rental management as additional service
- Flight and hotel accommodation in a luxury 5-star hotel for your trip *
- Opening a UAE company (0-9% tax) *
* If you buy a property through our agency, we will book your flights and hotel accommodation in a luxury 5-star spa hotel. The offer includes 2 nights accommodation for 2 people during the trip to sign the deed of purchase. This offer of flighs and hotel booking is not possible to be combined with other promotions like discounts or vouchers given by our agency. The service of opening a Dubai company doesn't include the costs of the business licence or other possible fees like for visa and registred business office.