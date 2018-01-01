Letto İnvestment
Turkey, KKTC, FAMAGUSTA, BÜYÜK SANAY,.2
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Company description
Why us?
- Official representatives of developers under direct contracts.
- Actual analytics of the real estate market and assessment of the liquidity of objects.
- Individual approach: selection of objects and programs of the observation tour based on the wishes of each tick.
LETTO INVESTMENT
New buildings
Our agents in Turkey
Agencies nearby