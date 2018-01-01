  1. Realting.com
Letto İnvestment

Turkey, KKTC, FAMAGUSTA, BÜYÜK SANAY,.2
Letto İnvestment
Real estate agency
2021
English, Русский, Türkçe
lettoinvestment.com
Company description

Why us?

  • Official representatives of developers under direct contracts.
  • Actual analytics of the real estate market and assessment of the liquidity of objects.
  • Individual approach: selection of objects and programs of the observation tour based on the wishes of each tick.

LETTO INVESTMENT

 

New buildings
Penthaus 1 1 s vidom na gory
Apartment building Penthaus 1 1 s vidom na gory
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Real estate agency: Letto İnvestment

Cameras, individual parking space, cleaning and maintenance of the house.

Terrassa can be rebuilt into an additional room.

2 1 i 3 1
Residence 2 1 i 3 1
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Letto İnvestment

Spacious apartments

Summit Cleaning

Installment 30/70%

Villy 3 1 i 4 1
Cottage village Villy 3 1 i 4 1
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Letto İnvestment
letto_development@gmail.com
