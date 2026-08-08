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IP Algaliev

Россия, Московская область, г. Раменское, д. Белозериха, ул Приозёрная 25
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Our agents in Russia
Vladislav Aleksandrovic
Vladislav Aleksandrovic
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A joint-stock company Firma Chekni provides all kinds of real estate services in the real estate market of Nizhny Novgorod and its region. It has been successfully working since September 1993. The company's name originates from the English verb 'to check' which implies the additional meanin…
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