IP Algaliev

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A joint-stock company Firma Chekni provides all kinds of real estate services in the real estate market of Nizhny Novgorod and its region. It has been successfully working since September 1993. The company's name originates from the English verb 'to check' which implies the additional meanin…
We are a team of professionals in the field of real estate:
The real estate agency "39 Meters"!
A realtor is not just a real estate specialist. A realtor should be your most reliable and faithful assistant in your apartment-related ventures. After all, you trust them with your future q…
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The Realt-Center Agency is a fast developing company. We have been successfully working in the real estate market for more than 20 years.
We are passionate, goal-oriented highly qualified professionals working in tandem with competent lawyers. It guarantees our clients not only confidential…