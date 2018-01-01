HILL Nekretnine
КИРОВЉЕВА 7А, БЕОГРАД (ЧУКАРИЦА), ЧУКАРИЦА, Србија
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Српски
Company description
Hello everyone!
🏫 We are a Serbian real estate agency ( number in registry 1552 ). Our cozy office is located in the Banovo Brdo area, and “brdo” in Serbian means “holm” ( English. Hill ).
Our agents speak different languages: Russian, Serbian, English, French.
Come to our office "at the cafe" - you are always welcome 😉
Nice!
武 武Slobodanka Savović, owner of the agency,
武 武 Vladimir Egorov,, @Vladimir_nekretnine ( TG )
🎯 Address: st. Kirovkaeva, d. 7A, Beograd ( Banovo Brdo ). Near Ada Mall.
https://goo.gl/maps/U37CEu83QxC3gd4V6?coh=178573&entry=tt
Apartments
Houses
Our agents in Serbia
Agencies nearby