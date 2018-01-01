HILL Nekretnine

  1. Realting.com
КИРОВЉЕВА 7А, БЕОГРАД (ЧУКАРИЦА), ЧУКАРИЦА, Србија
;
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Српски
Company description

Hello everyone!

🏫 We are a Serbian real estate agency ( number in registry 1552 ). Our cozy office is located in the Banovo Brdo area, and “brdo” in Serbian means “holm” ( English. Hill ).

Our agents speak different languages: Russian, Serbian, English, French.

Come to our office "at the cafe" - you are always welcome 😉

Nice!

武 武Slobodanka Savović, owner of the agency,

武 武 Vladimir Egorov,, @Vladimir_nekretnine ( TG )

🎯 Address: st. Kirovkaeva, d. 7A, Beograd ( Banovo Brdo ). Near Ada Mall.

https://goo.gl/maps/U37CEu83QxC3gd4V6?coh=178573&entry=tt

Our agents in Serbia
6 properties
