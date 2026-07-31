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GermesGarant

Belarus, Lida
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Working time
Open now
Our agents in Belarus
Nazarov Igor
Nazarov Igor
37 properties
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Residential property 291 Long-term rental 65
Founded in 1996, The Your Capital Group is a leader of the real estate market and provides comprehensive services in all its segments. There are more than 250 highly qualified professionals working in our team. Responsibility, honesty, and legal integrity are the main grounds of our work. Co…
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Silvan-Invest
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 26 Сommercial properties 37 Long-term rental 33
The main goal of our company when providing services is fast and high-quality real estate transactions. Besides, we constantly monitor the market to provide our clients with up-to-date recommendations for commercial property transactions. Today, we possess a wide database of loyal sellers (l…
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Chas Pik
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 145 Сommercial properties 68 Long-term rental 14 Lands 47
This is what you need to know about us: The Chas-Pik (Rush-Hour) real estate agency is, first of all, made out of people who respect and love their work. Of course, it is important that the team began to form in 1995 and the Chas-Pik brand itself is over 20 years old. We have gone through a …
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OOO AN RIALITI
Belarus, Brest
Residential property 145 Сommercial properties 15 Long-term rental 6 Lands 7
Brest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agenc…
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Alfa-Rielt
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 6
We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an…
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