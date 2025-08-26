  1. Realting.com
Gallery Real Estate - Галерея недвижимости Таиланд

Thailand, Pattaya City
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2013
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Русский
Website
su-varna.com
About the agency

Real Estate Gallery is your reliable partner in the real estate market of Thailand. With us, investments become safe and enjoyable. We have been successfully operating in the Thai market for over 15 years. Our reputation speaks for itself: 5 out of 10 of our customers come on recommendation, 6 out of 10 come back to us.

Three offices - Pattaya - Phuket - Moscow

Looking for property by the sea, new housing or investment facilities? We have everything for Russian-speaking investors.

We know every developer and work for our clients.
Services

• We accompany the client from acquaintance to housewarming
• Legal advice
More than 4,000 transactions
The best offers of the market
• Profitable investments in real estate
New developments in Pattaya, Phuket and Bangkok
• Secondary real estate

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 13:58
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Thailand
Olga Barteneva
