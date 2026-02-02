About the agency

Future Home Invest is a leading Albanian real estate company with operational roots since 2020 and a strong nationwide presence across 24 offices.

We specialize in coastal properties and high-potential real estate investments along Albania’s Adriatic coastline, serving international investors, partners, and property buyers primarily from Central and Eastern Europe.

Our experience was built during a transformative period in Albania’s property market, where rapid development and increasing demand created the need for a structured, reliable, and legally secure real estate intermediary.

Today, Future Home Invest is recognized for combining local market expertise, legal clarity, and international service standards to ensure safe and profitable property transactions.

Our Market Presence

15,000+ signed contracts

30,000+ satisfied clients and families

200 active and qualified agents

24 offices across Albania

Our strong field presence allows us to identify valuable opportunities early and provide direct access to Albania’s most dynamic coastal areas, including Durrës, Golem, Qerret, Lalzi Bay, San Pietro, Green Coast, Palase, and surrounding zones.