Future Home Invest is a leading Albanian real estate company with operational roots since 2020 and a strong nationwide presence across 24 offices.
We specialize in coastal properties and high-potential real estate investments along Albania’s Adriatic coastline, serving international investors, partners, and property buyers primarily from Central and Eastern Europe.
Our experience was built during a transformative period in Albania’s property market, where rapid development and increasing demand created the need for a structured, reliable, and legally secure real estate intermediary.
Today, Future Home Invest is recognized for combining local market expertise, legal clarity, and international service standards to ensure safe and profitable property transactions.
Our Market Presence
15,000+ signed contracts
30,000+ satisfied clients and families
200 active and qualified agents
24 offices across Albania
Our strong field presence allows us to identify valuable opportunities early and provide direct access to Albania’s most dynamic coastal areas, including Durrës, Golem, Qerret, Lalzi Bay, San Pietro, Green Coast, Palase, and surrounding zones.
Our Services | What We Offer to International Investors
Future Home Invest provides complete end-to-end support for coastal property buyers and investors in Albania.
Coastal Investment Property Selection
Beachfront and near-beach apartments
Resort-style residences and villas
New developments and off-market opportunities
Early access to emerging coastal investment zones
Legal Verification & Due Diligence
Full legal check of property documentation
Secure transaction guidance
Cooperation with notaries and legal institutions
Investment-Oriented Consulting
Rental yield–focused property recommendations
Guidance on capital appreciation areas
Portfolio building support for repeat investors
Transaction & Ownership Assistance
Support from property selection to contract signing
Assistance for foreign buyers throughout the purchase process
Long-term cooperation after acquisition
Partnership with Foreign Agencies & Investors
Local representation for international agencies
Cooperation with private investors and property funds
Market access for developers and partners