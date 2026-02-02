  1. Realting.com
Future Home Invest

L.12, Rr Adria, Durres, ALbania
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Italiano, Türkçe
Website
Website
futurehome.al/office/future%20home%20invest.html
Working time
Open now
About the agency

Future Home Invest is a leading Albanian real estate company with operational roots since 2020 and a strong nationwide presence across 24 offices.

We specialize in coastal properties and high-potential real estate investments along Albania’s Adriatic coastline, serving international investors, partners, and property buyers primarily from Central and Eastern Europe.

Our experience was built during a transformative period in Albania’s property market, where rapid development and increasing demand created the need for a structured, reliable, and legally secure real estate intermediary.

Today, Future Home Invest is recognized for combining local market expertise, legal clarity, and international service standards to ensure safe and profitable property transactions.

Our Market Presence

  • 15,000+ signed contracts

  • 30,000+ satisfied clients and families

  • 200 active and qualified agents

  • 24 offices across Albania

Our strong field presence allows us to identify valuable opportunities early and provide direct access to Albania’s most dynamic coastal areas, including Durrës, Golem, Qerret, Lalzi Bay, San Pietro, Green Coast, Palase, and surrounding zones.

Services

Our Services | What We Offer to International Investors

Future Home Invest provides complete end-to-end support for coastal property buyers and investors in Albania.

Coastal Investment Property Selection

  • Beachfront and near-beach apartments

  • Resort-style residences and villas

  • New developments and off-market opportunities

  • Early access to emerging coastal investment zones

Legal Verification & Due Diligence

  • Full legal check of property documentation

  • Secure transaction guidance

  • Cooperation with notaries and legal institutions

Investment-Oriented Consulting

  • Rental yield–focused property recommendations

  • Guidance on capital appreciation areas

  • Portfolio building support for repeat investors

Transaction & Ownership Assistance

  • Support from property selection to contract signing

  • Assistance for foreign buyers throughout the purchase process

  • Long-term cooperation after acquisition

Partnership with Foreign Agencies & Investors

  • Local representation for international agencies

  • Cooperation with private investors and property funds

  • Market access for developers and partners

Future Home Invest
Future Home Invest
