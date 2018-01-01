  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Flatis

Flatis

Russia, Москва
;
Flatis
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Company description

AN Flais – is a family agency and a team of real estate market professionals who know and love their job, ready to solve issues of any complexity.
Professionalism, responsibility, an individual approach to each client and the safety of transactions are the basic principles of our work.
We are constantly increasing the number of objects sold, as well as improving the quality of our work. WE will help you make the best choice, professionally and as much as possible protecting your interests.
We are contacted to:
We provide free real estate selection services in proven residential complexes and from reliable developers - Moscow, Sochi, Dubai, Bali.
We agree with the developer about the best conditions for you. We help in the execution of mortgages and offer the best conditions from banks. You buy an apartment at the prices of a developer without additional fees and overpayments. With us, acquiring real estate will be easy, quick and profitable!

Our agents in Russia
Yakovenko Ekaterina
Yakovenko Ekaterina
Agencies nearby
Mag-Universal
LLC «FON»
486 properties
FON: Russian&International Real Estate&Investments. ------------------------------------------------------------------ Federal Real Estate Operator - is a company with its own customer service infrastructure, that includes: a legal department, a mortgage department, an evaluation service, a web development department, a united HR service, a marketing department, a technical support service, a call centre, the Fedoperator.ru industry portal, a CRM FEO, a training A-FEO platform, a content department, a web promotion department (SEO, SMM, Direct, Adwords), and a partner network development department.
Mezon
402 properties

Our real estate agency has been selling luxury real estate for more than 15 years. The proof of our impeccable reputation is a great amount of grateful reviews from our clients, whom we helped to solve problems with the purchase or sale of residential and commercial real estate. Buying luxury real estate is a profitable investment of your capital. Elite housing is always in trend, regardless of the ascending and descending phases of the economic cycles. The experts of the agency thoroughly monitor the trends of the luxury real estate market, and therefore any deal that MAISON offers is a priori profitable.

One Moscow
30 properties

Premium real estate in the capital. We stand for our clients and give them objective information on the market. We will help you find an apartment and earn from 10% per annum on investments in new buildings.

OOO AN Akademiya
1 property
Realting.com
Go