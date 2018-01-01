Company description

AN Flais – is a family agency and a team of real estate market professionals who know and love their job, ready to solve issues of any complexity.

Professionalism, responsibility, an individual approach to each client and the safety of transactions are the basic principles of our work.

We are constantly increasing the number of objects sold, as well as improving the quality of our work. WE will help you make the best choice, professionally and as much as possible protecting your interests.

We are contacted to:

We provide free real estate selection services in proven residential complexes and from reliable developers - Moscow, Sochi, Dubai, Bali.

We agree with the developer about the best conditions for you. We help in the execution of mortgages and offer the best conditions from banks. You buy an apartment at the prices of a developer without additional fees and overpayments. With us, acquiring real estate will be easy, quick and profitable!