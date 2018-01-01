  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Exen Gayrimenkul

Exen Gayrimenkul

Cumhuriyet Mah. G.M.K bulgary No: 691 (Armani Selenyum Alti) Mezitli\Mersin
;
Exen Gayrimenkul
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
Русский
Our agents in Turkey
Konstantin Alland
Konstantin Alland
1 properties
Agencies nearby
Sky Turk Property
80 properties

Sky Turk Property has been established to provide professional consulting services to companies and individuals who wish to purchase and invest in real estate in Turkey. Sky Turk Property is an experienced company with an experienced team in real estate investment. In addition, credibility, specialization and quality are what Distinguish our services. At Sky Turk Property we aim to provide opportunities and solutions to our clients in real estate investment while ensuring quality, credibility to satisfy our customers all over the world.

Panorama Homes Network
20 properties

We have added high value to the property market in Alanya and the surrounding area for the past years.If you are planning to buy or sell a property(s) in Turkey we are ready to give a reliable and successful service.   Why should you choose for Panoramahomes NETWORK ?

We are a multi lingual English, Dutch, Turkish, German and Scandinavians languages speaking team.( You will receive all services with own languages) We know the business and Alanya due to our own experiences We have a lot of happy clients ( See our guest book) Our project are of high standard and quality according to European standards and all our project are all inclusive ( No surprise cost) Our high and quality service(s) continue also after you have bought your property (First year is free ) Naturally we are working according European standards with Turkish touch of hospitality Did you get curious? Do not hesitate to contact us and be our guest in Alanya.
Irlanya Homes
1 property

Irlanya Homes is an official registered trademark  and dealing with properties in Alanya province of Antalya city in Turkey known as one of the most profitable location in Europe to invest in (by “A place in the sun”) where you will find some incredible property bargains. Although our company is established only in August 2010, its partners and stuff had more than thirteen years of experience in the real estate business and marketing properties for sale or for  rent in the region allready.

We provide you a smooth and professional service before and after the purchase of the property from renowned construction companies or private resale’s.  We publish regularly new adds for real-estate in Alanya, Avsallar, Konakli, Oba, Tosmur, Kestel, Mahmutlar, Kargicak, Demirtas and Gazipasa.

TrustPoint
170 properties

Trust Point is a leading company in Alanya with their knowledge and experience in the Real Estate sector. We have our own CPI (accountant) and Attorney team for you and we will easily do all your Tax ID, Title Deed, bank and immigration applies.

On the other hand, if you invest a minimum of $400.000 for property, you can have Turkish Citizenship rights. in our portfolio we have ready to move apartments, for your Turkish citizenship! 

Our team members have Arabic, Russian, English, Deutsch and Farsi speakers. All our teammates have Legal Real Estate Property expert certificates.

Our Customers Mean the World

All the steps will be perspicuously between us and every single contract will be under our attorney control. Come to Alanya, take your time for your love, visit beautiful places, chill in under the sun and left the issues with us! You will not be alone in Alanya! We will be your best friends!

Inhouseglobal
8 properties

Inhouse Global is a real estate consulting company whose professional team of experts provides foreigners with various real estate investment services. The experts give a comprehensive support throughout the whole process of a transaction. Our team is multilingual: we speak Turkish, English, Russian, Arabic, Persian and French. The stuff of our offices in 6 different houses work with clients from all over the world.

Realting.com
Go