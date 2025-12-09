  1. Realting.com
NEW BAZAAR B BLOK 55. SOK. NO:1/11 ISKELE, TRNC (Northern Cyprus)
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Website
Website
cypruslife.estate/en
We are on social networks
About the agency

Cyprus Life Estate is an international real estate agency specializing in premium properties across Northern Cyprus. We provide full support to buyers, investors, and families relocating to the island — offering access to carefully selected residential and investment projects from the most reputable developers.

With deep market expertise and multilingual service, we help clients from Europe and around the world find the right property — whether it’s for investment, vacation, permanent living, or rental income.
Our mission is to make the purchase process easy, transparent, and fully secure at every step.

We work with modern sea-view apartments, luxury villas, resort-style complexes, and high-ROI investment projects located in the island’s most desirable areas.
Clients choose us for our professionalism, honesty, and personalized approach that guarantees comfort and confidence throughout the entire buying journey.

Services

Наші ключові послуги включають:

  • Підбір нерухомості – персоналізовані пропозиції на основі вашого бюджету, цілей та способу життя

  • Інвестиційний консалтинг – найкращі проекти з високою рентабельністю інвестицій та потенціалом оренди

  • Допомога з купівлею нерухомості – повний юридичний супровід та безпечний процес угоди

  • Підтримка переїзду – допомога з вибором районів, інфраструктури та плануванням способу життя

  • Онлайн-огляди нерухомості – перегляд квартир та комплексів дистанційно

  • Післяпродажна підтримка – допомога при здійсненні меблювання, оренді, управлінні нерухомістю

  • Прямі пропозиції для розробників – доступ до ексклюзивних цін, знижок та планів оплати

  • Багатомовний сервіс – підтримка англійською, польською, російською, українською, німецькою та іншими мовами

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 06:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 17:00
Thursday
09:00 - 17:00
Friday
09:00 - 17:00
Saturday
10:00 - 13:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Mark Zhukov
Mark Zhukov
