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Christ Impression Enterprise

Kaosa Obom Road, Adjascent JD filling station, on Top of Latex Foam, First floor
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Our agents in Ghana
Christ Impression Enterprise
Christ Impression Enterprise
1 property
Agencies nearby
SellRent Ghana
Ghana, Sakumono
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 518
SellRent Ghana is a leading real estate services firm dedicated to making finding a property easy and enjoyable. We build long-term relationships, which allow us to provide unique experiences to renters, buyers, institutions, and investors to make informed real estate decisions in all areas …
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