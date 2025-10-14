  1. Realting.com
Adriatic Dream Estate

Budva
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
1 year 1 month
Languages
Crnogorski
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 19:04
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Budapest)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Agencies nearby
A place In Montenegro
Montenegro, Kotor
Residential property 294 Сommercial property 5 Lands 4
A place In Montenegro offers comprehensive and professional services in real estate sales and marketing, market research and project consulting.Our unique position of being involved in real sales in Montenegro for the past twelve years gives us an unprecedented advantage in the market – prov…
Red Feniks Montenegro
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2009
New buildings 3 Residential property 1867 Сommercial property 192
The company RED FENIKS was founded in 2003. RED FENIKS is the oldest real estate agency in Montenegro since 2006 and have big expierance in the property market of Montenegro. Real Estate Agency RED FENIKS has a big portfolio of properties in all areas of Montenegro, including Budva region, K…
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Galeo D.O.O.
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 18 Сommercial property 3 Lands 6
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of th…
Montenegro Prospects
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2005
"Montenegro Prospects” is a local agency in successful partnerships with our clients since 2004. We are able to offer services in English, Russian, German and Italian language through our three offices.  Our team provides daily updates and listings and the portfolio of properties is on…
ES35.com
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 49 Сommercial property 1 Lands 3
ES35.com - A portal to a new life in the Balkans! ES35 real estate platform is great tool for both: those who try to sell real estate or rent out their propery and those who wants to buy a house, apartment, land or business premises as well as those who are searching for a best properies …
