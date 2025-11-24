  1. Realting.com
  2. Seychelles
  3. Baie Lazare
  4. Cottage village Empathia Village Sejselskie ostrova

Cottage village Empathia Village Sejselskie ostrova

Baie Lazare, Seychelles
from
$750,000
VAT
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 32903
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Seychelles
  • Village
    Baie Lazare

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Our cottage village is located on the top of a hill, which offers panoramic views of the ocean and jungle. In total, the village has 31 villas with an area of 320 to 450 m2, which are located on plots from 6 to 20 acres. All villas are offered with a designer finish and an installed kitchen.

In the village of Empathia Village, all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life is created: a store, a restaurant, a fitness center.

When buying, you get the right of ownership (freehold) of the house and land, as well as a residence permit in the Seychelles. For payment, we offer installments. The project completion date is 2027.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments House
Area, m² 310.0 – 450.0
Price per m², USD 2,419 – 4,667
Apartment price, USD 750,000 – 2,10M

Location on the map

Baie Lazare, Seychelles

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Cottage village Empathia Village Sejselskie ostrova
Baie Lazare, Seychelles
from
$750,000
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Seychelles were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go