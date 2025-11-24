Cottage village Empathia Village Sejselskie ostrova

Our cottage village is located on the top of a hill, which offers panoramic views of the ocean and jungle. In total, the village has 31 villas with an area of 320 to 450 m2, which are located on plots from 6 to 20 acres. All villas are offered with a designer finish and an installed kitchen.

In the village of Empathia Village, all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life is created: a store, a restaurant, a fitness center.

When buying, you get the right of ownership (freehold) of the house and land, as well as a residence permit in the Seychelles. For payment, we offer installments. The project completion date is 2027.