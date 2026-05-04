World’s Most Affordable Second Passport: Citizenship in 45 Days

While Caribbean programs are hiking entry fees to $200,000+, São Tomé and Príncipe offers a window of opportunity for those who value pragmatism and speed. This is the shortest path to legal citizenship in 2026.
Why it’s a winning deal:
Lowest Entry Point: Only $90,000 for a single applicant.
Family Package: Just $100,000 for "Investor + 3 family members."
Record-Breaking Speed: Approval and Naturalization Certificate in just 6 weeks.
Zero Presence: The entire process — from filing to receiving your passport — is 100% remote.
What this passport is for:
Plan B: A reliable backup document from a politically neutral nation.
Banking Compliance: Simplified account opening and international business registration.
Tax Optimization: 0% tax on global income, inheritance, and wealth for non-residents.
Secure your spot at launch prices now.