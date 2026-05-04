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World’s Most Affordable Second Passport: Citizenship in 45 Days

São Tomé and Príncipe São Tomé and Príncipe
Process duration: from 45 days
Costs: from
$90,000
;
World’s Most Affordable Second Passport: Citizenship in 45 Days
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Second citizenship
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About the Immigration Program

While Caribbean programs are hiking entry fees to $200,000+, São Tomé and Príncipe offers a window of opportunity for those who value pragmatism and speed. This is the shortest path to legal citizenship in 2026.

Why it’s a winning deal:

  • Lowest Entry Point: Only $90,000 for a single applicant.

  • Family Package: Just $100,000 for "Investor + 3 family members."

  • Record-Breaking Speed: Approval and Naturalization Certificate in just 6 weeks.

  • Zero Presence: The entire process — from filing to receiving your passport — is 100% remote.

What this passport is for:

  • Plan B: A reliable backup document from a politically neutral nation.

  • Banking Compliance: Simplified account opening and international business registration.

  • Tax Optimization: 0% tax on global income, inheritance, and wealth for non-residents.

Secure your spot at launch prices now.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 45 days
Costs
Costs
from
$90,000
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World’s Most Affordable Second Passport: Citizenship in 45 Days
São Tomé and Príncipe São Tomé and Príncipe
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$90,000
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Other Immigration Programs
Second citizenship
Second citizenship in São Tomé and Príncipe
Second citizenship in São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe São Tomé and Príncipe
from
$95,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 2 months
✔️ Second citizenship by investment for the whole family! (non-refundable contribution to the National Transformation Fund of Sao Tome and Principe from $ 90,000): A new program from August 2025 from the African island state of Sao Tome and Principe is available to citizens of Russi…
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