Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Bahamas
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Bahamas

villas
4
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room house in Berry Islands, Bahamas
3 room house
Berry Islands, Bahamas
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Set in one of the most desirable residential communities in Abaco, Royal Harbour, is this un…
€599,831
Villa 3 room villa in Bahamas
Villa 3 room villa
Bahamas
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
This Lyford Cay home is a classic example of island charm that meets family living. It is…
€1,78M
Villa 3 room villa in Nassau, Bahamas
Villa 3 room villa
Nassau, Bahamas
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A beautiful three-bedroom home located in the heart of the world-famous French Leave Beach. …
€1,79M
Villa 6 room villa in Berry Islands, Bahamas
Villa 6 room villa
Berry Islands, Bahamas
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
The villa is situated within the exclusive gated Treasure Cay Resort on the prestigious Ocea…
€1,89M
Villa 4 room villa in Bahamas
Villa 4 room villa
Bahamas
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Experience panoramic views of one of the most tranquil Bahamian bays whilst facing the gorge…
€2,13M
5 room house with sea view, with Beach Front in Bahamas
5 room house with sea view, with Beach Front
Bahamas
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Ocean-front home - Nestled in the highly sought-after western district the home features a v…
€1,42M

Properties features in Bahamas

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir