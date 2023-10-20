Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bahamas

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Berry Islands, Bahamas
3 room apartment
Berry Islands, Bahamas
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Magnificent Beach front View . Bahama Beach Condo, a second level 3 bedroom, 3 bath, unfurni…
€612,583
1 room studio apartment in Bahamas
1 room studio apartment
Bahamas
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
On the white sands of Cable Beach in Nassau, the next era of Bahamian glamour has arrived. B…
€1,13M
2 room apartment in Bahamas
2 room apartment
Bahamas
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
On the white sands of Cable Beach in Nassau, the next era of Bahamian glamour has arrived. B…
€1,14M
2 room apartment in Nassau, Bahamas
2 room apartment
Nassau, Bahamas
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Enjoy stunning panoramic views from this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner-unit condo in one of…
€1,42M
3 room apartment in Nassau, Bahamas
3 room apartment
Nassau, Bahamas
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
 Paradise Island’s most prestigious condo development, takes the very best of island living …
€1,84M

