Kompleks mieszkalny Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
$236,000
9
ID: 28070
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach.

The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and comprises eight buildings with 549 apartments, providing a high level of comfort and privacy.

The complex will feature studio apartments of 37 m², one-bedroom apartments ranging from 43 m² to 57 m², two-bedroom apartments of 79 m², and three-bedroom apartments of 124 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-4
  • Living area: 38 m² - 125 m²
  • Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walks for walks
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

Lokalizacja na mapie

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia

