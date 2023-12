VIP Venus Karon — An 8-storey residential complex under construction in Thailand, on the island of Phuket. The project features 214 units with an area of ​​24-35 m2: studios and 1-bedroom apartments. The first floor of VIP Venus Karon is reserved for parking, the 2nd & 8th floors — for residential and public spaces. The complex is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.