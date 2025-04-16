  1. Realting.com
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Sale of apartments in an apart-hotel with a view of Sv. Stefan and a private park

Przno, Czarnogóra
Sprzedane lub nieaktualne
15
ID: 32635
In CRM: 2372
Data aktualizacji: 14.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Budva Municipality
  • Wioska
    Przno

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    8

O kompleksie

The start of sales of a limited pool of luxurious serviced apartments in a 5-star apart-hotel managed by the leading boutique hotel chain in the Balkan region according to The Times, with premium 24/7 service.

 

Excellent location within walking distance of Sv.Stefan Island and the Royal Park of Miločer, accessible through an underground tunnel. The complex is conveniently situated near picturesque beaches and is at an ideal distance from the vibrant pace of the Budva Riviera.

 

The complex also features its private gated area of 10,000 m2, with swimming pool, children's and sports playgrounds, and a green walking area in an olive grove.

 

The architecture of the complex consists of an 8-story building, housing around 40 apartments. 

The apartment sizes range from 75 to 200+ m2.

All apartments will be equipped with high-quality finishes, modern appliances, and exquisite furniture.

The interior design is executed in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural wood, marble, and luxurious fabrics. The splendid finishing of the apartments harmoniously blends with the layouts and functionality.

 

Round-the-clock premium-class service with a full spectrum of services of a five-star hotel. 

 

The private territory of the apart-hotel provides all the conditions for carefree relaxation. The perfectly designed landscape, unparalleled hospitality, and personalized approach will truly embody the harmonious Mediterranean lifestyle.

 

Acquiring the apartments is also an excellent investment - thanks to the organic growth in apartment value, as well as a guaranteed income program of 6% annual return from renting out the apartments.

 

A flexible and staged payment option is also provided for maximum financial comfort when purchasing the apartments.

 

Construction is planned to be completed by February 1, 2025.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Przno, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja
