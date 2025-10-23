  1. Realting.com
  2. Deweloperzy
  3. Realtika

Realtika

15, K. Paparegopoulos Str. 3106 Charalambides Chambers 3rd – 5th floor, P.O. Box 53147, 3300 Limassol Cyprus
;
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
Company type
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
2022
Na platformie
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
O deweloperze

Realtika is a Limassol-based company specializing in the development of high-quality residential and commercial properties. Our core values revolve around utilizing expertise and a meticulous attention to detail, resulting in impeccably crafted properties in the most sought-after areas of Limassol.

Our team includes internationally acclaimed architects known for their work on prestigious projects such as shopping centres, residential complexes, and airports. This allows us to integrate cutting-edge technologies, innovative architectural concepts, modern design trends, and premium finishes into our developments.
With a diverse portfolio across Limassol, we tailor our designs to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring that every project is unique and tailored to perfection.

Realtika embodies:

  1. Excellence in delivering premium and functional real estate across budget-friendly and luxury market segments.
  2. Dedication that lies not only in efficient construction but also in tailoring projects to meet clients’ preferences.
  3. Developments that are poised to offer lucrative investment opportunities and create transformative living spaces.
Godziny pracy
Otwórz teraz
Obecnie w firmie: 17:50
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Nicosia)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
Dzień wolny
Niedziela
Dzień wolny
Nowe budynki
Zobaczyć wszystkie 1 nowy budynek
Zespół mieszkaniowy av
Zespół mieszkaniowy av
Limassol, Cypr
Cena na żądanie
Rok realizacji 2025
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Deweloper
Realtika
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Deweloper
Realtika
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
Nasi agenci w Cypr
Daria Kelbas
Daria Kelbas
Inni programiści
ARISTO Developers Ltd.
Cypr, Pafos
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 288 Działki 23
Od ponad 40 lat firma Aristo Developers jest jednym z największych i najbardziej nagrodzonych cypryjskich deweloperów nieruchomości oraz preferowanym partnerem w nabywaniu nieruchomości mieszkalnych i komercyjnych na wyspie.Jako pierwszy deweloper nieruchomości do posiadania i budowy Golf Re…
Zostaw prośbę
GPA upgraded homes ltd
Cypr, Limassol
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 51
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Języki komunikacji
English
Admare Property
Cypr, Jermasoja
Rok założenia firmy 1997
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 10
Admare "Rząd ChRL jest dużym przedsiębiorstwem deweloperskim o portfelu ponad 50.000 m2 elity i klasy premium nieruchomości mieszkalnych. Lata doświadczenia, innowacyjne technologie, uwaga na trendy i opiekę nad naszymi klientami są składnikami sukcesu, które pozwalają nam zapewnić najwyższy…
Zostaw prośbę
Cyfield Group
Cypr, Strovolos
Nowe budynki 1 Nieruchomości mieszkalne 1
Cyfield is a Class A contractor for all types of building and infrastructure projects, as well as high-rise building expert for residential and commercial projects in the countries we operate in. We have been a pioneer development company, setting the way forward by constantly establishing n…
Zostaw prośbę
Elysia Park
Cypr, Pafos
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 13
Idealna równowaga stylu domowego życia z luksusem resort stylu obiektów, dla osób poszukujących większej niezależności. Elysia Park oferuje również pary w stylu on-, zabawy kochające rodziny i grupy przyjaciół, oferując szeroki wybór zakwaterowania do każdego, od Deluxe Studios do luksusowyc…
Zostaw prośbę
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Realting.com
Udać się