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Villas for sale in Paraguay

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Region Oriental, Paraguay
Highlight Price Reduced
Villa 3 bedrooms
Region Oriental, Paraguay
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional luxury villa in Paraguay with 7,4 ha plot, infinity pool, jacuzzi, workshop, hig…
$460,466
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