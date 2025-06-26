Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Paraguay
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Paraguay

1 property total found
Plot of land in District of Carapeguá, Paraguay
Plot of land
District of Carapeguá, Paraguay
Area 1 m²
Beautiful land, located ten kilometers from the city of Carapegua, in the middle of Guarani …
$75
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go