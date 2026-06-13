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Permanent residence in Paraguay

Paraguay Paraguay
Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
$70,000
;
Permanent residence in Paraguay
Permanent residence
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About the Immigration Program

Paraguay has launched a new Investor Pass program in the global investment migration market, introducing a more flexible and investor-oriented pathway to direct permanent residence.

The program now offers four different investment paths: a $70,000 productive business investment requiring job creation; a $150,000 tourism project. With a business plan; a $200,000 real estate option; and $200,000 passive investment in financial instruments with a two-year holding period.

An outstanding advantage is the real estate path, where investors can qualify with only 30% of investments placed in advance, allowing for phased payments and improved capital efficiency. The process is further enhanced by the Accelerated Investment Approval (CIE) issued within five business days, which provides early certainty before residency processing, which typically takes 3-6 months.

With minimal residency requirements, a path to citizenship in about three years, and growing demand driven by regional growth, Paraguay is emerging as one of the most attractive and strategically positioned investment residency options in Latin America.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 3 months
Costs
Costs
from
$70,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Duration
Duration
6 months
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Permanent residence in Paraguay
Paraguay Paraguay
from
$70,000
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Other Immigration Programs
Second citizenship
Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization
Paraguay Citizenship by naturalization
Paraguay Paraguay
from
$45,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 6 months
Located in the heart of South America, Paraguay is a hidden gem that beckons with its untapped potential and unique charm. In addition to the breathtaking scenery and warm hospitality, Paraguay offers foreigners a path to citizenship with many advantages. Discover the charm of Paraguay and t…
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