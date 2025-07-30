Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Auckland, New Zealand

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Waitemata, New Zealand
2 bedroom apartment
Waitemata, New Zealand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Wintergarden – Contemporary 2-Bedroom Urban LivingWelcome to smart, stylish city living in t…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Waitemata, New Zealand
3 bedroom apartment
Waitemata, New Zealand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Luxury Redefined at 15 Nugent – Epsom, AucklandWintergarden – Spacious 3-Bedroom Urban Retre…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Waitemata, New Zealand
3 bedroom apartment
Waitemata, New Zealand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏠 Elegant Interiors at 15 Nugent – Wintergarden, Epsom Auckland Experience luxury urban livi…
$2,24M
