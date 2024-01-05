UAE
Realting.com
Netherlands
Residential
Villas
Villas for sale in Netherlands
Villa
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa with garage
Purmerend, Netherlands
165 m²
The city of Purmerend, 25 km from Amsterdam. Villa with a large garden and garage. Land in f…
€495,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
11
574 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Chic villa with an attic Two-storey chic villa with an atti…
€2,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
7
243 m²
Netherlands 30 km from.Amsterdam Villa with a magnificent garden Two-storey villa with a mag…
€1,67M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
7
270 m²
Netherlands 30 km from.Amsterdam Stylish Villa in Larena Two-story stylish villa with panora…
€1,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
13
686 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Villa in the forest area Three-storey large villa with pano…
€3,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
8
440 m²
Netherlands 50 km from.Amsterdam Villa on the shores of the bay is a 2-story stylized villa …
€1,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
7
412 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Villa with a Shikarnaya design garden three-story villa wit…
€2,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
320 m²
The Netherlands 150 km from Amsterdam. Imposing with the right to receive VNZH. A secluded e…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam Villa 20 km from Amsterdam Large villa in the suburbs of…
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
10
480 m²
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam, near. Harlem Cozy villa 20 km from Amsterdam, near the …
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
264 m²
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam, direction. Harlem Chic Villa Chic Villa in a prestigiou…
€2,04M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
9
528 m²
The Netherlands is 15 km from the center of Amsterdam Villa, 15 km from the center of Amster…
€2,21M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
11
318 m²
Netherlands Villa with Stable Cozy Villa - National Monument of Architecture (1843. built) a…
€2,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
512 m²
Netherlands Villa with 1 ha Great villa 85 km from Amsterdam (1 hour by car) Land area: 1059…
€3,86M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms
Netherlands, Netherlands
9
612 m²
Netherlands Modern villa with a stable Beautiful modern villa 35 min drive from Amsterdam, n…
€2,77M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Netherlands
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
