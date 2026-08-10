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Apartments for sale in South Holland, Netherlands

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2 properties total found
Apartment 7 bedrooms in The Hague, Netherlands
Apartment 7 bedrooms
The Hague, Netherlands
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
Located in the heart of the popular Zeeheldenkwartier in The Hague, this impressive townhous…
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2 bedroom apartment in The Hague, Netherlands
2 bedroom apartment
The Hague, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 475 m²
Floor 2/2
New on the market: a unique and fully renovated ground floor apartment of approx. 123 m², lo…
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