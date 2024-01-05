Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Netherlands

Revenue house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Revenue house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 450 m²
€4,10M
Revenue house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Revenue house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 500 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam Financial house, office, gallery Beautiful canal b…
€3,48M
Revenue house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Revenue house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands Sun. Amsterdam Camping house in the center An income house in…
€2,30M
Revenue house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Revenue house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 1 000 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam Commercial and residential historic building Stunning 5-story building…
€3,25M
Revenue house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Revenue house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 330 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam Dostee House in the center Completely renovated 4-storey building in t…
€2,80M
Revenue house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Revenue house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 340 m²
Netherlands. Amsterdam A house of income with a patio 4-story historical building - a lucrat…
€2,80M
