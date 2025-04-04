Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Luxembourg

1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Nommern, Luxembourg
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Nommern, Luxembourg
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
4 -room apartment at two levels (3 and 4th floor) in a new building with an elevator and par…
$2,02M
