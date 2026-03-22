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Mayson Apartments

Vietnam,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Landlord
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Working time
Closed now
Our agents abroad
Khoa Ho
Khoa Ho
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