  1. Realting.com
  2. Iran
  3. Residential
  4. Tamran
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tamran, Iran

203 properties total found
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/6
€84,052
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/6
€121,721
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/6
€84,267
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 13/20
€108,997
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/12
€76,146
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/12
€116,966
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 21/24
€100,283
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 23/24
€136,493
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/20
€146,397
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 13/20
€71,461
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 24/24
€94,003
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 10/24
€111,705
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 15/24
€71,426
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/24
€156,390
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 15/24
€100,813
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 15/24
€91,384
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
4 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 20/24
€178,093
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/24
€76,038
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/24
€98,980
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 14/24
€100,568
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 14/24
€83,619
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 8/24
€95,054
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 12/24
€83,421
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 12/24
€74,265
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 16/24
€72,862
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 21/24
€148,396
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/24
€98,710
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/24
€134,513
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
2 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 12/24
€102,422
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Chalejeh, Iran
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Chalejeh, Iran
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 14/24
€147,965
Leave a request

Properties features in Tamran, Iran

Go

