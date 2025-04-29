  1. Realting.com
  2. Iran
  3. Qeshm County

New buildings for sale in Qeshm County

bkhsh shhab
1
dhstan dwlab
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Azizi Zain
Residential complex Azizi Zain
dhstan dwlab, Iran
from
$465,205
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Apartments in the elite residential complex Azizi Zain in the vibrant area of ​​Jebel Ali Village! Lots of amenities! Close to the metro! A great option for living, resale or renting out! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: BBQ a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go