About company

We have been working since 2018, supporting thousands of real estate transactions around the world, from a villa in Thailand to skyscrapers in Dubai. We provide a premium level of service and always stay in touch for prompt resolution of any issues.

30 operating offices in Russia and abroad. Some offices are located in countries where real estate transactions are most in demand - in the UAE, Turkey, Georgia, Bali, Thailand, Cyprus.

Payment for real estate: solving complex problems

- Provide the necessary support for transactions with any amounts;

- We advise on cross-border settlements without the involvement of domestic banks.

- We know all the subtleties of international settlements with developers and realtors thanks to our experience since 2018 and constant monitoring of current changes in the real estate market.

We document the fact of payment of real estate.

Referral programme

We pay our partners an individual percentage of profits from the support of customers who contacted us on their recommendation.

Contact us and our manager will advise you on any questions regarding the support of real estate payments abroad.