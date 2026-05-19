Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Grenada
  3. Saint Patrick
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Saint Patrick, Grenada

;
1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sauteurs, Grenada
1 bedroom apartment
Sauteurs, Grenada
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/17
Investing in Grenada — Citizenship Real Estate Dream real estate + freedom of travel = futu…
$363,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Sauteurs, Grenada
1 bedroom apartment
Sauteurs, Grenada
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/15
The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program offers an easy path to citizenship — eit…
$269,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Saint Patrick, Grenada

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go