Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Faroe Islands
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Faroe Islands

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
3 bedroom townthouse
Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
$831,973
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
3 bedroom townthouse
Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
$774,989
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
3 bedroom townthouse
Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
$888,958
Leave a request
Townhouse in Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
Townhouse
Faroe Islands, Faroe Islands
Area 419 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Faroe Islands

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go