  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$6,91M
;
UP UP
48
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32720
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.

 

The islands of Palm Jebel Ali combine lush landscapes and picturesque azure coastlines to form unique residential neighborhoods. Elegant residences, world-class hotels, and exceptional leisure opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal atmosphere to every moment of life. Set against a backdrop of timeless landscapes and layered architecture, these homes open onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and quiet luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom residences provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with fragrant gardens and a special sense of privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each home is unique and filled with details that combine natural lighting, exquisite materials, and direct beach access. The result is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Casa adosada Terra Golf Collection
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,98M
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,33M
Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$969,467
Villa The Acres Estates
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$3,64M
Villa The Watercrest Ellington
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,22M
Está viendo
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$6,91M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Mostrar todo Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Casa adosada Marwa Crystal Bay
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$969,467
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
FEATURES: • Kitchen with Home Appliances • Mitsubishi Home Elevators with Safety Systems • Luxury Flooring for Master Bedroom • Video and Audio Intercom System • Swimming Pool (Optional) • Luxury Bathroom • Walk in Closet for Master Bedroom • Storeroom • Two Covered Parking • Styl…
Agencia
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Dejar una solicitud
Casa adosada Verona
Casa adosada Verona
Casa adosada Verona
Casa adosada Verona
Casa adosada Verona
Mostrar todo Casa adosada Verona
Casa adosada Verona
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$469,041
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 3
¡Casa adosada de élite con diseño interior lujoso en el área de Damac Hills 2! ¡Excelente opción para vivir, reventa y alquiler! Alto rendimiento: ¡desde 6,5% en $! ¡Le proporcionaremos un catálogo para inversores! Fecha de entrega: 2 trimestres. 2026 Instalaciones: piscina de olas, cine f…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Mostrar todo Villa Avena
Villa Avena
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,19M
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 2
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones