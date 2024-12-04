  1. Realting.com
  Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Villa Villa Terra Golf

Villa Villa Terra Golf

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$2,85M
;
21
ID: 32718
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

  • Seguridad

  • Aparcamientos

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.

 

Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan living room, terrace, and backyard surrounded by greenery.

 

The design of Terra Golf villas is characterized by clean, straight lines and geometric precision. The villas showcase a bold combination of rectangular shapes, creating a visually striking aesthetic that complements the natural beauty of the golf course. This geometric style defines the exterior and flows seamlessly into the interior spaces, creating a sense of clarity and purpose in every corner.

 

The golf course is not just a backdrop, but an integral part of the Terra Golf Collection living space. Large windows and sliding glass doors offer unobstructed views of the verdant landscape, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
