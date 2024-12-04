  1. Realting.com
Barrio residencial Vindera The Valley, The Villas

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$841,100
BTC
10.0047171
ETH
524.3899953
USDT
831 582.5378543
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
18
ID: 28091
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Discover Vindera, an exceptional oasis within The Valley Phase 2, where views of Central Park and luxurious gardens combine with peaceful forest trails. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, from flower farms to lush green areas, complemented by fragrant wellness amenities. Here, every day brings a sense of connection, tranquility, and the simple joy of living in tune with nature. At Vindera, families thrive and serenity becomes a way of life.

 

At Vindera, nature is not just a backdrop, but the essence of everyday living. Stroll through colorful flower farms, explore sun-drenched meadows, or find peace on quiet forest trails. Lush gardens, secluded courtyards, and picturesque outdoor spaces invite reflection, turning ordinary moments into opportunities for tranquility and inspiration.

 

Beyond personal retreats, Vindera invites you to live an active life. Spacious parks, children's playgrounds, and dynamic outdoor areas spark curiosity and the joy of discovery, while wellness centers and a state-of-the-art fitness center promote harmony of body and mind. From peaceful morning walks to social events at the clubhouse or relaxing by the pool, life here is a carefully balanced combination of wellness and family leisure.

 

Step into Vindera, where emerald gardens, sun-filled spaces, and serene paths define a lifestyle inspired by nature. Relax, socialize, and recharge amid lush greenery, cozy courtyards, and wellness areas where modern amenities blend harmoniously with the beauty of the surrounding world. Every corner beckons you to explore, discover, and quietly reflect. At Vindera, every space is designed to enrich your life with moments of connection, harmony, and joy. From quiet corners for solitude to lively places for socializing, the community offers experiences that enhance well-being, inspire unity, and create precious memories in a place where nature and modern life meet in harmony.

 

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

